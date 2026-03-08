Passenger booked for smoking ‘beedi’ on Delhi-Goa Akasa Air flight

Panaji, Mar 8 (PTI) A passenger has been booked for allegedly smoking a 'beedi' (hand-rolled cigarette) inside a toilet of a Delhi-Goa Akasa Air flight, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the accused Ashish, a Delhi resident, was travelling on flight QP1625 from the national capital to the coastal state, they said.

During the flight, the passenger allegedly smoked a beedi inside the aircraft lavatory and was also found in possession of a lighter, which could pose a risk to the safety of the aircraft and passengers on board, the airline said in its complaint, according to a police official.

Police said the act endangered the safety of fellow passengers and crew members during the flight.

A case was registered against the flyer at the Mopa airport police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Akasa Air confirmed the incident and said its crew “followed the required protocol”.

“A passenger travelling on Akasa Air flight QP1625 from Delhi to Goa on March 7 was found smoking in the aircraft lavatory,” the airline said in a statement.

In line with established safety and regulatory procedures and applicable law, Akasa said, its crew “followed the required protocols” and handed over the individual to the appropriate authorities upon arrival in Goa.

The airline said it is extending “full cooperation” to the authorities in the matter. PTI RPS IAS NR