Passenger detained at Mangaluru airport with 500 gms of hydroponic ganja

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 14 (PTI) A passenger was detained by the CISF at Mangaluru International Airport for allegedly carrying hydroponic ganja in his luggage, airport officials said.

The passenger, identified as Shankar Narayan Poddar, an Indian national (Passport No. AG 430883), had arrived from Mumbai on IndiGo flight 6E-841, which landed at 6.10 pm on October 13.

Acting on a tip-off, CISF personnel from the Crime and Intelligence Wing (CIW) along with the Shift and Ground Officers-in-Charge intercepted Poddar upon his arrival.

A search of his checked-in baggage led to the recovery of approximately 512 grams of hydroponic ganja, a high-potency form of cannabis cultivated through hydroponic methods.

Following the seizure, the CISF informed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru, and Bajpe Police. The passenger, along with the contraband, was later handed over to Bajpe Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings. Bajpe Police are investigating. PTI COR GMS GMS KH