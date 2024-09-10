Passenger detained with bullets in luggage at Goa airport

Panaji, Sep 10 (PTI) The Goa police on Tuesday detained a passenger for allegedly carrying bullets in his luggage while attempting to board a Delhi-bound flight at the Manohar International Airport, an official said.

Anshul Ghai (26), a resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand, was detained after six bullets were found in his baggage, a senior police official said.

Ghai was to board the Akasa Air flight to New Delhi when he was caught during the security check around 3.41 am, he said.

"The accused couldn't produce a valid arms licence to carry and possess the bullets and couldn't furnish permission from the competent authority to carry it in the aircraft, violating the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines," the official said.

A case has been registered against the passenger under the Arms Act, he said.