Passenger from Bangkok arrested at Bengaluru Airport, hydroponic ganja worth Rs 2.11 cr seized

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport here was arrested and 6.05 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.11 crore was seized from him on Tuesday, officials said.

The identity of the passenger has, however, not been disclosed by the customs.

"Bengaluru Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 6.05 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 2.11 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.

The accused was arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985, it added. PTI AMP ADB