Passenger from Bangkok held with Rs 14.5 crore drugs at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Customs sleuths have seized over 14 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 14.5 crore concealed in the trolley bag of a passenger who arrived at the Mumbai airport from Bangkok, officials said on Thursday.

The anti-drug operation was conducted by the Airport Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs in the early hours of Wednesday, he said.

Based on the spot profiling, the Customs officials intercepted the passenger who landed at the international airport here from Bangkok, he said.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs personnel recovered 14.548 kg of hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an approximately value of Rs 14.5 crore in the illicit drug market, the official said.

The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI DC GK