Passenger gets back misplaced bag containing valuables worth Rs 20 lakh at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Dec 23 (PTI) A heartwarming instance of vigilance and dedication unfolded at Mangaluru international airport here on Monday when a passenger got back his bag containing valuables worth Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash.

The bag, which had been inadvertently left behind at a food and beverage outlet on the ground floor of the arrivals area, was swiftly recovered by alert Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. Upon discovering the unattended bag, the team ensured its safe transfer to the terminal manager's office for further action.

Demonstrating resourcefulness, the team waited for a call on the mobile phone found inside the bag to establish contact with its owner. Once contacted, the passenger, who had already travelled nearly 50km to Udupi, was reassured about the safety of his belongings.

The passenger promptly returned to the airport and was overjoyed to find all items intact.

This seamless recovery highlighted the collaborative efforts of the CISF and airport terminal team. PTI COR JR ROH