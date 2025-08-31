Passenger gives birth in waiting room at Jhansi railway station

Jhansi (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A passenger on Sunday gave birth to a boy at the waiting room of the Jhansi railway station after she suddenly experienced labour pain while travelling on the Hirakud Express, officials said.

Poonam was travelling from Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh) to Amritsar in the 20807 Hirakud Express (going from Visakhapatnam to Amritsar), when she suddenly started experiencing severe labour pain before arriving at the Jhansi station, Manoj Kumar Singh, Jhansi Railway Division Public Relations Officer (PRO) said.

Upon receiving the information about Poonam's condition, senior CCTC (Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk) Sunil Yadav and Sarika Sachan, who were on duty, informed the rail officials, following which Dr Abhishek and the railway medical team were immediately called to Jhansi railway station.

As soon as the train reached platform number four at around 9.15 am, Poonam was safely taken to the women's waiting room with the help of the medical team, where she gave birth to a healthy boy.

Later, after first aid, the mother and child were sent to the medical college for further treatment and care.