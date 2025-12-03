Passenger held at Bengaluru airport with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.71 cr

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Custom sleuths at the Kempegowda international airport have arrested a passenger who arrived here from Malaysia for smuggling hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.71 crores, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on December 1 at Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru Airport, they said.

"Custom officers @Kempegowda International Airport @T2, Bengaluru, intercepted 1 passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur and seized 4.9 kgs. of Hydroponic Ganja, valued at Rs 1.71 Crores. The pax has been arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.

The customs, however, did not disclose the identity of the passenger.

In another post, the Bengaluru Customs said that from November 18 to 30, officials at the Airport have busted a smuggling network with the seizure of 19.65L cigarettes, 4,830 e-cigarettes, 69.67 kg ganja, 115 electronic items and wildlife species, including 280 tarantulas and 2,809 endangered fish. PTI AMP ROH