Passenger held at Bengaluru airport with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 4 cr

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) A passenger who arrived from Bangkok was arrested at the Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday with hydroponic ganja worth Rs 4.20 crore, officials said.

he accused, whose identity has not been disclosed, was arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, they said.

"Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 12 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 4.20 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'. PTI AMP SA