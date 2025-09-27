Passenger held at Mumbai airport for smoking on flight from Phuket

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old passenger was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here after he was found smoking in the lavatory of a flight, police said on Saturday.

The incident caused panic inside the aircraft when passengers noticed smoke coming from the lavatory during the Phuket-Mumbai flight on Friday night, an official said.

Bhavya Gautam Jain, a resident of Napeansea Road in south Mumbai, was taken into custody on his arrival at the airport, he said.

Jain allegedly lit a cigarette inside the plane’s lavatory, the official said, adding that he was arrested under relevant sections of the Aircraft Act.

Smoking is strictly prohibited on all passenger flights under the country's aviation rules.