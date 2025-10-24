Passenger held at Mumbai airport while trying to smuggle 154 animals from Bangkok

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Mumbai Customs have arrested a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) allegedly with 154 wild animals including corn snake, yellow anaconda and bearded dragons, an official said on Friday.

The passenger, who arrived from Bangkok on Thursday, was arrested on specific information by a Mumbai Customs Zone III team, he added.

"A search of his trolley bag led to seizure of 154 wild animals of 11 types. He was trying to smuggle these into India. They include 66 corn snakes, 31 hognose snakes, 26 armadillo lizards, 11 bearded dragons, four yellow anacondas, four water monitor lizards, three yellow footed tortoises, three albino snapping turtles, two red footed tortoises, raccoons and iguanas each," he said.

The passenger was arrested under provisions of Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act, he said. PTI DC BNM