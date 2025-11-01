Passenger held at Nagpur international airport with marijuana worth Rs 5 cr

Nagpur, Nov 1 (PTI) The Air Customs Unit and Air Intelligence Unit at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur arrested a passenger allegedly with 5 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 5 crore, an official said on Saturday.

The action was taken on October 31 on the basis of specific intelligence developed and provided by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), he added.

"The 27-year-old passenger, a resident of Ulhasnagar (near Mumbai), had arrived by flight QR590 from Doha and was passing through the green channel when he was intercepted and subjected to detailed examination. The examination of his baggage and personal belongings led to recovery of foreign-originated narcotic substance," he said.

"The substance was subjected to a field drug detection test, which yielded a positive result for processed form of marijuana (cannabis). The product weighed approximately 5 kgs having a value of around Rs 5 crore. The man was arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has been remanded in judicial custody till November 4," the official added.

Further investigations are underway to identify the source, destination, and other persons involved in the smuggling attempt, he said. PTI CLS BNM