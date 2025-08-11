Passenger held with 100 spiders and exotic wild reptiles at Mumbai international airport

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) In the second incident of illegal exotic wildlife trafficking in the last three days, an Indian citizen was intercepted by Customs officials at Mumbai airport on Monday for allegedly carrying 100 spiders, a dozen wild reptiles, and mammals in his luggage.

Around a hundred spider species like tarantulas were found stuffed inside biscuit boxes along with iguanas, meercats, turtles, skink, and other lizards in the luggage, an official said.

The passenger had landed at the airport from Bangkok.

An expert team from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) assisted the authorities in safe handling, stabilisation and medical support of the seized animals, an official said.

The WCCB (Wildlife Crime Control Bureau) has ordered their deportation back to the country of origin as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and CITES (Convention on the International Trade in Endangered Species), the official added.

On Friday, a passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, was apprehended at the airport for allegedly smuggling 54 exotic animals, including species like Albino Red Eared Slider Turtles, Marmosets and Cuscus (a type of nocturnal marsupials). PTI ZA NSK