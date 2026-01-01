Passenger held with gold worth Rs 3.89 crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has claimed to have busted a gold smuggling syndicate after seizing the yellow metal worth Rs 3.89 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, an official said.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officials on Wednesday intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Bahrain.

A search of his baggage led to the recovery of 12 capsules filled with gold dust in wax form, weighing 3.05 kg, the official said.

The capsules were concealed inside a water tumbler to evade detection. The recovered gold, found to be of 24-carat purity, is worth Rs 3.89 crore, he said.

The precious metal has been seized, and a probe is underway, the official added. PTI DC NR