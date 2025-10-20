Passenger held with hydroponic weed of Rs 10.5 crore at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) The Mumbai Customs arrested two passengers for carrying 10.5 kg hydroponic weed with an estimated value of Rs 10.5 crore and 200 grams of gold in separate cases at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, officials said on Monday.

The narcotic substance was concealed inside the trolley bag of a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. He was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Separately, a passenger was held for carrying a gold bracelet and a chain made from raw gold valued at Rs 23.54 lakh.

Hydro weed systems involve suspending the plants' roots in either a water-based solution or using inert mediums. PTI DC NSK