Passenger held with methaqualone worth Rs 2.61 cr at Pune airport

Pune, Sep 20 (PTI) The Customs department have arrested a passenger for alleged possession of methaqualone worth Rs 2.61 crore at the international airport in Pune, an official said on Friday.

The passenger, who had travelled on an Air India Express flight from Bangkok, Thailand, was caught on Friday, the official said.

"We received intel about a passenger in possession of drugs. We intercepted him and found a crystal-like substance in his checked-in baggage. A field test confirmed that it was methaqualone, worth Rs 2.61 crore in the illicit market," said a senior officer from the customs department.

The accused has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. PTI COR ARU