Passenger hits IndiGo pilot at Delhi airport over flight delay

New Delhi: A passenger hit an IndiGo pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident, which took place Sunday evening, has surfaced on social media.

A Delhi Police officer said, "We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action."

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.