Passenger hits IndiGo pilot at Delhi airport over flight delay

New Delhi: A passenger hit an IndiGo pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport, police said on Monday.
A purported video of the incident, which took place Sunday evening, has surfaced on social media.
A Delhi Police officer said, "We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action."
In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at the passenger after he hit the pilot.
A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd— Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024