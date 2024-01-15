Passenger hits IndiGo pilot at Delhi airport over flight delay, arrested

New Delhi: A passenger on an IndiGo flight was arrested after he hit a pilot when he was making an announcement regarding a delay in takeoff at the Delhi airport, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

A purported video of the incident, which took place Sunday evening, surfaced on social media and showed Sahil Katariya, in a yellow jacket, hitting the pilot as he was making the announcement inside the aircraft.

In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at him after he hit the pilot.

A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable ! @DGCAIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/SkdlpWbaDd — Capt_Ck (@Capt_Ck) January 14, 2024

Advertisment

In another video clip, Katariya was seen being taken out of the aircraft by security personnel even as he apologised for his conduct.

He was then taken to a police station and later arrested.

According to the police, the co-pilot of flight number 6E 2175, between Delhi and Goa, and other security personnel gave a complaint regarding one passenger assaulting and misbehaving with them in the flight.

Advertisment

Katariya misbehaved and hit the co-pilot and created nuisance inside the aircraft, the complaint stated.

The passenger was agitated as the flight was delayed for several hours, police said.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 290 (punishment for creating public nuisance) of the IPC and section 22 of the Aircraft Rules has been registered against the passenger and investigation taken up, another police officer said.