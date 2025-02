New Delhi: A Delhi metro passenger jumped before a train at the Green Park station Friday evening, disrupting the traffic briefly, officials said.

Advertisment

A senior DMRC official said the incident happened around 7.49 pm and the services on the Yellow Line were affected for around 10 minutes.

The passenger jumped before a Samaypur Badli-bound train as it approached the Green Park Station, he said.

The official further said the services on the section are normal now.