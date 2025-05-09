Passenger manhandled in viral video pleads to Railway Minister to help retrieve camera worth Rs 70,000

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) 26-year-old Balwan Das, whose video exposing alleged overcharging and violent behaviour by staff members of the catering service firm Rajasthan Hotel went viral on X on May 7, has pleaded to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to help him retrieve his camera worth Rs 70,000 which he lost during the altercation.

After the video went viral, the Railway Ministry scrapped the contract of Rajasthan Hotel, imposed Rs 5 lakh fine and lodged an FIR against the staff who manhandled Das.

Das, who lives in Kathua, Jammu, is a social media influencer and he goes by the name Mr Vishal Sharma on X. He creates videos, using both hidden cameras and phones, to uncover unfair practice among catering service providers in trains.

“I lost my hidden camera which cost Rs 70,000. I suspect that those catering staff might have taken it with them. I plead to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to help me retrieve that,” he said.

Sharing the details of the particular incident of Hemkunt Express, Das said that he boarded the train at around 5 PM on May 6 from Rishikesh and shortly after it departed, he purchased a water bottle from the catering staff.

“The staff charged Rs 20 for a water bottle and instead of Rail Neer which costs Rs 15, he offered me some local brand. I bought other food stuff such as noodles, coffees etc. and I asked for a bill which the staff refused,” Das said.

“I carry a hidden camera, Insta 360, to record such activities. When the staff overcharged, I lodged a complaint on 139 in response of which I got a message that suitable action will be taken against the vendor,” he added.

Das said that around 9 PM when he was preparing to sleep, a catering staff came and asked him to come in the train’s pantry car which he refused.

“Around 2:00 in the morning of May 7, while the train was between Mukerian and Pathankot, I was abruptly woken up in my berth by the pantry staff. They were shouting and attempted to pull me down, but they were unsuccessful as I managed to secure my leg around the berth handle,” Das said.

“Two of them climbed up to the upper berth and assaulted me with fists. They tried to throttle me, but I pushed them back. There was a commotion for almost 15 minutes and then they went back threatening me of dire consequences. I made another complaint on 139 about the attack. Upon reaching Kathua, my intended destination, I de-boarded the train and was assisted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to file a formal complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP)," he added.

Das had earlier exposed several catering staff in other trains for overcharging, selling unbranded food stuff and violating catering norms.

“The attack on me in Hemkunt Express was very unexpected and scary, but I will not stop my crusade against unfair practices of catering staff in trains,” he said, adding that small overcharging from hundreds of customers made them earn big money. PTI JP AS AS