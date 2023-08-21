Advertisment
#National

Passenger on board Mumbai-Ranchi flight suffers medical emergency, declared dead in Nagpur hospital

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
21 Aug 2023

Nagpur, Aug 21 (PTI) A Mumbai-Ranchi IndiGo flight made an unscheduled halt at Nagpur on Monday evening after a passenger suffered a medical emergency, an official said.

The 62-year-old male passenger was suffering from CKD and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital here.

"He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures," Shami said in a statement. PTI CLS BNM BNM

Advertisment
Subscribe