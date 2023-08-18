Passenger on Delhi-Mumbai flight clicked photos of cabin crew, DCW issues notices to police, DGCA

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A passenger on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight earlier this month was allegedly found to be clicking pictures of the cabin crew, private airline SpiceJet said on Friday, adding that he was subsequently asked to delete the photos.

The passenger deleted the pictures and gave a written apology for the incident that happened on August 2, the airline said in a statement.

“A passenger seated in the first row of SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on August 2 was found clicking pictures of the cabin crew, while she was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“The passenger was confronted by the crew members. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. The passenger also gave a written apology,” the spokesperson added.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), taking suo moto cognisance of a purported video of the incident on Instagram, has issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over the matter.

"It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found in his mobile," the panel said.

The DCW said it has issued notices to the DCP, IGI Airport and Director General, DGCA in the matter. The commission has asked the Delhi Police and the DGCA to provide action taken reports by August 23.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal called for an FIR to be registered in the matter. "Complaints of sexual harassment on flights are on the rise. This is unacceptable. In this particular case, an FIR should be registered, the matter should be thoroughly investigated and the guilty must be punished,” Maliwal said.

“DGCA must have a zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment on flights and take stringent action to prevent such incidents in the future,” she said. PTI SLB RAM SKY