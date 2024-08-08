Passenger on track, services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line briefly delayed

New Delhi: Services were hit briefly between Rajiv Chowk and Vaishali/Noida City Centre on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Thursday after a passenger got on the tracks at the Yamuna Bank station, officials said.

The services were hit for 15 minutes, they said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

"From 10:15 am to 10:30 am, train services were delayed between Rajiv Chowk to Vaishali/Noida City Centre section due to a passenger on track at Yamuna Bank," an official said.