Passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad heart-breaking: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Jun 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the crash of a London-bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad.

The plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. Several casualties were feared. The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad international airport.

"The news of the passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad is extremely saddening and heart-breaking," Yadav said in a statement.

The CM said he prayed to Lord Mahakal for the safety of passengers and success of the rescue operation currently underway.

He also offered prayers to the departed souls in the plane crash.

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Umang Singhar, described the plane crash incident as extremely saddening and heart-breaking.

"In this difficult time, we all pray to God that all the passengers and crew members are safe and those who are injured get relief and medical assistance as soon as possible," he said.

Our condolences are with all the victims and their families, the Congress leader said.

State Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda also expressed grief over the plane crash.

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Khajuraho MP Vishnudutt Sharma, party's state organisation general secretary Hitanand and others expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

In this hour of grief, the state BJP is with the bereaved families, Sharma said, adding that he prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. PTI MAS NP