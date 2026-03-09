Panaji (PTI): Police have registered a case against a passenger for allegedly smoking a 'beedi' inside the toilet of a Delhi-Goa Akasa Air flight, officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the accused Ashish, a Delhi resident, was travelling on flight QP1625 from the national capital to the coastal state, they said.

As per the airline's complaint, the passenger allegedly smoked a 'beedi' (hand-rolled cigarette) inside the plane lavatory during the flight and was also found in possession of a lighter, which could pose a risk to the safety of the aircraft and passengers on board, a police official said on Sunday.

The act endangered the safety of fellow passengers and crew members during the flight, the police said.

A case has been registered against the passenger at the Mopa airport police station in Goa under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Akasa Air confirmed the incident and said its crew followed the required protocol.

“A passenger travelling on Akasa Air flight QP1625 from Delhi to Goa on March 7 was found smoking in the aircraft lavatory,” the airline said in a statement.

In line with established safety and regulatory procedures and applicable law, Akasa Air said, its crew “followed the required protocols” and handed over the individual to the appropriate authorities upon arrival in Goa.

The airline said it is extending “full cooperation” to the authorities in the matter.