Passenger stabs railway police officer on train in Kerala's Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 1 (PTI) A police official was injured after being attacked by a passenger with a knife on a train here, police said on Thursday.

The injured officer has been identified as Sanal Kumar, a Civil Police Officer with the Railway Police, who was on duty on the Malabar Express travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru on Wednesday night.

According to police, the accused, Anil Kumar (56) of Kodumon in Pathanamthitta district, was creating a nuisance for other passengers in the S5 coach of the train.

The police officer reached the coach and asked the passenger to behave properly, an official said.

Agitated by the intervention, the accused allegedly attempted to stab the police officer with a knife when the train was entering Kottayam railway station, the FIR said.

Although the officer tried to evade the attack, the knife struck his abdomen, causing serious injuries.

Other police personnel rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

He was shifted to the Kottayam railway police station, where a case was registered against him for attempting to commit culpable homicide.

After his arrest was formally recorded, the accused was produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody.