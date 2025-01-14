Advertisment
Puducherry-bound passenger train derails near Villupuram in Tamil Nadu

NewsDrum Desk
Villupuram-Puducherry train derails

People gather at the site after a passenger train derailed near Tamil Nadu's Villupuram Railway Station, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.

Chennai: A coach of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train bound for Puducherry derailed near Villupuram on Tuesday, an official said and a major accident was averted as the loco pilot noticed it and quickly halted the train.

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of derailment would be known only following completion of an inquiry, which has been ordered.

When the Villupuram-Puducherry train with approximately 500 passengers, soon after its departure from Villupuram at 5.25 am, was crossing a curve, a coach derailed and the loco pilot swiftly stopped the train.

The derailment led to disruption of train services in the Villupuram route till 8.30 am. The Villupuram-Puducherry MEMU is a short distance train covering about 38 km.

