Passengers assault driver, flee with his taxi, case registered

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane have launched a hunt for six persons who allegedly booked a cab but fled with the vehicle after assaulting and robbing the driver, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the complainant, who is associated with an app-based taxi service, got a booking from Badlapur to Thane. Six passengers boarded the car, said driver Abdul Sayyed Ren (38) in his complaint.

As the vehicle reached an isolated stretch near the Ulhas river, the six allegedly attacked the driver, snatched his mobile and cash and fled with the car. The police put the total robbery amount, including the value of the car, at Rs 8.11 lakh.

The Badlapur West police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), but no arrest has been made yet, the official added. PTI COR NR