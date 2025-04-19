Passengers face inconvenience as air-conditioning fails on IndiGo plane

New Delhi: Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Indore faced inconvenience on Saturday as the cabin air-conditioning system was not effective when the aircraft was on the ground.

The situation, however, improved after take off.

"We prioritise customer comfort and are taking proactive steps to prevent similar issues," IndiGo said in a statement to PTI.

According to a passenger on the plane, the air-conditioning system was not working well before the plane took off in the morning.

In reference to flight 6E 5074 from Delhi to Indore, the air-conditioning system was not as effective on ground, causing passenger inconvenience, the airline said in the statement.

The cabin air-conditioning recovered after take off, it added.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com, the flight was operated with an A321 aircraft.

Details about the number of passengers on the plane could not be ascertained.