Passengers have narrow escape as bus catches fire in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Passengers on board a moving private sleeper bus had a narrow escape when on Sunday it suddenly caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Mirhawali village here, a police official said.

Circle Officer Sadabad Himanshu Mathur said that no passenger sustained any injuries. The bus was going towards Bihar from Delhi's Wazirabad. The fire started from the luggage kept on the roof of the bus and within a short time the flames engulfed the entire vehicle, the police said.

As soon as the driver stopped the bus after getting information about the fire, passengers jumped out from the bus to save their lives, they said, adding that the police and fire brigade reached the spot and somehow controlled the blaze but by then the bus got completely damaged.

According to the police, it is unclear how many passengers were on board the bus. PTI COR NAV NB