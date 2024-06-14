Passengers jump off train in Dhanbad over fire rumour, 3 mowed down on adjacent track

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Three passengers of the Sasaram Intercity Express were killed Friday evening after they jumped off the train over rumours of a fire, and were hit by a goods train on the adjacent track, officials said.

Some of the passengers were injured in the incident around 8 pm at Kumandih railway station in Dhanbad Division, its Divisional Railway Manager said.

"A rumour was spread by some miscreants that a fire has broken out in the train which caused a stampede. Many passengers jumped off the train on the adjacent track. A goods train was coming from the other direction and ran over them. Three were killed.

Some of them have been injured," he told PTI over the phone.