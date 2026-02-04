Passengers not charged for providing cleanliness in trains: Railway Minister

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Indian Railways makes every endeavour to keep coaches in clean condition and no passenger fare component is charged on account of providing cleanliness, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to questions about measures adopted by railways to ensure cleanliness and hygiene of washrooms in passenger coaches, including cleaning frequency, staffing arrangements, contractual mechanisms and monitoring protocols, he said the railways have taken several measures to monitor and ensure cleanliness and hygiene in coaches.

Some of these measures are mechanised coach cleaning for better cleaning of the coach including interior, exterior and toilets; on-board housekeeping staff service to ensure cleanliness on run and to attend to any passenger grievances, clean train station service for mechanised cleaning in identified trains, including washrooms during their scheduled stoppage enroute; and the installation of bio-toilets so that no human waste is discharged from coaches on the track resulting in improved cleanliness level.

"Regular monitoring is done through inspections, and feedback received through Rail Madad/RailOne app and other passenger interfaces," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "Indian Railway has dedicated budgetary provisions for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene at stations and trains. No component of passenger fare is charged on account of providing cleanliness." PTI JP JP NSD NSD