Passenger's ornaments worth Rs 7.37 lakh stolen from local train recovered; 4 held

Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) Police have recovered a passenger's ornaments of Rs 7.37 lakh stolen from a local train in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested two persons and detained as many juveniles in this connection, an official said.

The theft took place on August 31 when the 54-year-old passenger was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai to Kalyan in Thane on a suburban train, senior police inspector, Crime Branch Government Railway Police, Arshuddin Sheikh said on Wednesday.

The passenger noted that his black bag, which he had kept on the overhead rack, was missing.

The bag contained nearly 7 kg of silver and 19.96 gm of gold ornaments, with a total value of Rs. 7.37 lakh, he said.

The passenger noticed a group of individuals hastily alighting the train at Thakurli station, located before Kalyan station, in Thane district and subsequently filed a complaint at the Dombivli railway police station.

The police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 305(C) (theft of any article or goods from any means of transport used for the transport of goods or passengers), the official said.

A joint team of the Special Task Force and Kalyan Crime Branch unit launched an extensive investigation.

The team analysed CCTV footage from multiple railway stations along the route from CSMT to Thakurli and employed technical resources and informant tips to track down the suspects.

The operation culminated on September 5 with the arrest of Altmas Razzak Khan (25) and Shubham Sandeep Thasale (20) along with the detention of two juveniles from Thane city, the official said.

Following interrogation, the entire booty was recovered from their possession, he said.

The juveniles were later handed over to their parents, the police added. PTI COR GK