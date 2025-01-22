Passengers run over by another train after stepping down on tracks near Jalgaon, 6 dead

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) At least six persons were killed after they stepped down from their train on the tracks and were run over by another train coming from the opposite direction in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening, Central Railway officials said.

The accident took place near Pachora station, where Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire on board around 5 pm.

Some passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped down, and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express, said Central Railway's chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila.

At least six persons died in the accident, a district official told PTI. PTI KK VT KRK