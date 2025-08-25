Passengers to get tea and water for Rs 10 each at Udaan Yatra Café in Bhubaneswar airport

Bhubaneswar, Aug 25 (PTI) The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday opened a Udaan Yatri Café with affordable food and beverage options for travellers at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated the facility in the presence of MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and officials.

"This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to provide food and beverages at affordable prices to air travellers. The Udaan scheme was introduced to make air travel accessible to all. There were repeated complaints about the high cost of food and drinks at airport premises, and this initiative addresses those concerns," the minister said.

He said the first such facility was opened in Kolkata, which was later extended to Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Pune. Bhubaneswar is the fifth such centre, and the facility will soon be available at other airports as well, he added.

At the café, a bottle of water and a cup of tea cost Rs 10 each, and a samosa is sold for Rs 20. PTI AAM AAM MNB