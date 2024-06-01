Passengers' woes continue on second day of Mumbai mega block

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Amid the 63-hour mega block on the Central Railway, the work is in progress for widening two platforms at Thane station and extending two at CSMT, but the restrictions hit services of local trains on the second day on Saturday, inconveniencing passengers.

Officers and supervisors are among 350 labourers who are working round-the-clock to ensure timely completion of the widening of platform numbers 5 and 6 at Thane station, one of the busiest ones on the Mumbai local train network.

"Cementing of the platform wall gap is nearing completion," the Central Railway said in a statement.

The mega block for the widening of platform numbers 5 and 6 at Thane station started from Thursday midnight, while a 36-hour block is operated for the works related to the extension of platform nos 10 and 11 at CSMT to accommodate 24-coach trains.

At CSMT, 250 skilled and technically competent staff are working at CSMT station, as per the release.

The CR operated Panvel-CSMT trains till Vadala Road station, while trains on the Central Line were operated till Parel and Byculla stations.

Several passengers were forced to travel by road to reach south Mumbai as buses were packed to capacity.

Several passengers complained of refusal by cabbies or higher fares to reach their destinations.

This situation is likely to ease by Sunday afternoon when the block period will be over.

“This block will be beneficial for long-distance travellers as we will be able to run trains with 24 coaches (at CSMT), which were previously limited to 18,” according to Swapnil Nila, CR’s chief public relations officer.

The work of placing pre-cast RCC blocks was completed at Platform 5 of Thane station at 4.45 am on Saturday, the CR said in a post on X. The platform wall is being constructed, it added.

As per Central Railway, 930 suburban locals and 86 long-distance trains will remain cancelled during the 63-hour mega block. Of these, the highest 545 suburban services and more than 35 long-distance trains will remain cancelled on Saturday.

Besides the cancellation of local trains, many services were short-terminated and short-oriented on Saturday, officials added.

“Four additional UTS counters have been opened at Dadar for short-originating trains for the convenience of the passengers. Bulk messages have been sent to all long-distance travellers whose trains are impacted in any way,” the CR said.

The government had already permitted public service vehicles, including buses, taxis and autorickshaws, to ferry passengers from any point. PTI MR NR NSK