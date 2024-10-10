Passing away of Ratan Tata end of era: Jaishankar, Shekhawat

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday condoled the passing away of industry stalwart Ratan Tata as the "end of an era".

Tata breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday night. He was 86.

Jaishankar, in a post on X, said Tata was deeply associated with the modernisation of the Indian industry.

"The passing away of Ratan Tata is the end of an era. He was deeply associated with the modernisation of Indian industry. And even more so with its globalisation," he said.

"Was my privilege to have interacted with him on numerous occasions. And benefitted from his vision and insights. Join the nation in mourning his demise. Om shanti," he said Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said Tata left an "indelible mark" on India's corporate landscape.

"End of an era! Deeply saddened to know that Shri Ratan Tata ji is no more with us. A visionary businessman and philanthropist who left an indelible mark on India's corporate landscape, his legacy of ethics, empathy & compassion will forever inspire," he wrote on X.

"My heartfelt condolences to the entire Tata group family and all those whose lives he touched with his generosity and kindness. Om Shanti," the Union minister said. PTI KND DV DV