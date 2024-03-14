Passing out parade of Agniveers at INS Chilika on Friday

Bhubaneswar, Mar 14 (PTI) The passing out parade of the third batch of Agniveers will be held at INS Chilika in Odisha on Friday, an official statement said.

The passing out parade marks the completion of training of around 2,600 Agniveers, including women cadets, who have undergone rigorous training, it said.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Naval Staff, will be the chief guest of the programme. He will present awards and unveil the bilingual magazine 'Ankur'.

Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, besides family members of the Agniveers, veterans and sports personalities, will attend the ceremony. PTI BBM BBM ACD