Passing out parade of BSF cadets held at Latur training centre

Latur, Oct 12 (PTI) A total of 358 cadets of the Border Security Force participated in the passing out parade held in Maharashtra's Latur district.

These cadets completed a 44-week course from November 27, 2023, at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Chakur, an official said on Saturday.

BSF Inspector General Vineet Kumar reviewed the passing out parade on Friday.

The official said that outstanding performers were awarded by BSF IG Vineet Kumar on the occasion.

Constables Pankaj Saini and Nagendra Kumar from batch 184 and batch 185 received the gold medal for overall first place.

The foundational training course included training in weapons, physical fitness, ammunition, field craft, map reading, and field engineering. They also received instruction on internal security duties, border management, law enforcement, and human rights.

Addressing the cadets, IG Kumar underlined the role of the Border Security Force in securing India's frontiers. PTI COR NSK