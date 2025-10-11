Passport for gangster: Fadnavis promises action over `false police report'

Pune, Oct 11 (PTI) Action will be taken against the police officials who submitted a false report to enable fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal obtain a passport, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Saturday.

The home department headed by Fadnavis came under fire earlier this week when it came to light that Pune-based Ghaywal, against whom a fresh case was registered recently, nevertheless obtained a passport and fled the country.

Replying to a reporter's question, Fadnavis said, "The accused applied for a passport for the first time in Ahilyanagar, and the police submitted a report under some political leaders' pressure stating that there was no case registered against him. We need to examine under whose pressure it was done.

"Such tendencies should not be encouraged by any party, whether ruling or opposition....Action will be taken against those who submitted a false report to help him obtain a passport," the CM added.

On the impending civic elections, he said the BJP would contest them as part of the Mahayuti alliance with the NCP and Shiv Sena, but fight separately wherever an alliance is not possible. PTI COR KRK