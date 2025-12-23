Passport fraud: Police officer arrested for forging verification records

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 23 (PTI) A police officer has been arrested for allegedly forging verification records to facilitate issuance of a passport to a local resident in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday.

The case emerged following discrepancies in the verification of Shakti Das' passport application submitted in February 2025, they said.

Authorities reported that an initial application was flagged due to an address mismatch.

Das re-submitted his application in June 2025, but the investigation revealed that police inspector Pradeep had forged a report under the name of a beat officer, falsifying records to circumvent the verification process.

The fraudulent activities came to light when documents were reviewed on December 19, revealing an attempt to destroy evidence related to the case, a senior police officer said.

As a result, a case has been filed against Das and Pradeep at Vitla police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including forgery and criminal breach of trust, police said.

Pradeep has been taken into custody and presented to the court, which has ordered his judicial remand, they said.

According to police, inquiries are on to ascertain the background of Das, who is still at large. PTI COR AMP SA