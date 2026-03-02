Passport office in Chandigarh gets bomb threat mail; nothing suspicious found

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) The regional passport office in Chandigarh received a bomb threat email on Monday, prompting authorities to carry out anti-sabotage checks after the evacuation of staff and applicants, police said.

Nothing suspicious was found during the operation, they said.

After receiving information about the threat mail, police and fire brigade personnel, bomb and dog squads and an ambulance were rushed to the passport office, the police said.

The staff and passport applicants were evacuated, and extensive anti-sabotage checks carried out.

Earlier in the day, two schools in Punjab's Jalandhar also received bomb threat emails. However, it turned out to be a hoax.

The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar bomb hoaxes in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools.

On February 27, several schools in Chandigarh had received similar bomb threat emails. On February 19, the Punjab Civil Secretariat received a bomb threat email, but no suspicious material was found. PTI CHS RT RT