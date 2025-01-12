Passport Seva Kendra to be set up in every parliamentary constituency: Scindia

Guna (MP), Jan 12 (PTI) Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia has said a Passport Seva Kendra will be opened in each of the 543 parliamentary constituencies in the country.

Scindia made the announcement on Saturday while inaugurating a Passport Seva Kendra in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, the parliamentary constituency he represents.

The Union minister also said that six new passport centres will be opened in MP this year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to establish a Passport Seva Kendra in each parliamentary constituency with the aim of expanding services. The Department of Posts, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, is committed to making this resolution a reality,” he said.

The minister also informed that 6,000 post offices have been opened across the country.

“We should try to revive the tradition of writing letters by hand in the country because it expresses true feelings of the heart,” he said.

Scindia said several technological changes have taken place in the post office services.

The people of Guna had to go to Bhopal and Gwalior to get their passports made, but the Passport Seva Kendra will resolve their problems, he said. PTI COR ADU NR GK