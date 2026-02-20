Past 365 days set direction, Delhi to transform in coming years: CM Rekha Gupta on govt's 1st anniversary

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday presented her government's report card its first anniversary, saying it has done comprehensive work in all sectors over the past year, aiming towards positive change and welfare of the poor.

She exuded confidence that while the first year has set a new direction, the coming years will transform Delhi into a truly developed capital.

Gupta and her cabinet took oath on February 20, 2025, following the BJP's sweeping victory in the assembly elections held last year.

The chief minister offered obeisance at the Marghat Wale Hanuman temple on Friday morning on the occasion of the first anniversary of the BJP government in Delhi, and prayed for prosperity, good health and well-being of its people. Addressing mediapersons at the Delhi secretariat, the chief minister said the report card of her government was a testament of its hard work and the change brought about during the one year of BJP rule, which aims to uplift the most marginalised.

Flanked by her cabinet, Gupta thanked Delhi residents for bringing the BJP to power, asserting that their support was her government's strength.

Citing "legacy issues" plaguing the capital, including Yamuna pollution and the three mounds of garbage, the chief minister also assailed the previous AAP dispensation in Delhi, saying the era of announcements has ended and the year of results has begun.

She emphasised that the present government is committed to delivering on its promises rather than engaging in "rhetoric".

Over the past year, Delhi has been steered from "stagnation" to momentum, from "excuses" to solutions, and from "advertisement-driven narratives" to real development, she said, in an apparent attack on the previous AAP government.

Gupta announced that her government will launch the 'Delhi CM Jansunwai Portal' on Saturday, on which people can register their complaints and track disposal of the grievances on realtime basis.

She further said due to the "negligence" of previous governments, financial assistance to 1.8 lakh girls had been stuck for years, and announced that her government will release Rs 100 crore in coming days for 40,000 such beneficiaries.

The Delhi government will also launch the 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojna' from April 1, in which every girl born in Delhi will be paid Rs 1 lakh on completion of graduation, she said.

"Following the principle of less paperwork, more work, a positive transformation has been brought about in administrative culture. Inspired by the nationalist ideology of the BJP and the guiding mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi government has reaffirmed its commitment to collective responsibility; not 'I', but 'we'," she said.

Listing its achievements, the chief minister said her government dedicated the past year to welfare of all sections of society -- citing various projects, schemes and plans for healthcare, education, social welfare, environment and pollution remedy, digital governance and ease of doing business, among others.

"Guided by the prime minister's mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayas', the Delhi government has taken concrete steps in all major sectors," she said.

A booklet titled 'Pehla Kadam Badlav Ka, Ek Saal Vikas Ka' documenting the government's achievements was also launched by the chief minister and the cabinet.

Gupta said she chose the Delhi secretariat for presenting her government's report card as it was the same place where she took charge a year ago.

In its first cabinet meeting after taking charge, the government decided to implement the Ayushman Bharat health scheme, under which seven lakh people have registered. Over 30,000 have benefited from it so far, she said.

"We have changed the work culture of Delhi, the previous government used to make a lot of noise," the chief minister said in a jibe at the earlier AAP dispensation, asserting that her government focuses on performance and not publicity posters and tweets.

The BJP government is committed to the welfare of the poor and slum dwellers in the city, she asserted, adding that Rs 700 crore was set aside in the budget for the upliftment of JJ clusters.

"Around 13,000 flats will be ready soon for the rehabilitation of slum and JJ-cluster dwellers," she said.

On water management and treatment, the chief minister said 28 out of the 37 sewage treatment plants in the city have been upgraded while work is in progress at the remaining facilities under the initiative to clean the Yamuna.

"In a departure from the chaos and neglect earlier, our government has worked 365 days to ensure that Delhi receives better administration. We also took several decisions to stabilise Delhi's economy. We signed a memorandum of understanding with the Reserve Bank of India and made it our official banker," the chief minister said.

Viewing hunger as a basic human concern, the BJP government launched Atal canteens to ensure that none in the city sleep hungry, she said.

The government also enacted a "historic" fee regulation act to curb arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, she said, adding that work is in progress towards establishing 7,000 smart classrooms, with 75 CM Shri Schools being upgraded with smart boards, digital libraries and modern laboratories.

Gupta also said her government plans to complete 400 km of road re-carpeting work before monsoon this year.

She said her government's report card was not merely an account of the year's achievements, but the beginning of a decisive shift in Delhi governance, expressing confidence that the coming years will transform the capital.