Past govt hindered UP's progress, delayed decisions for youth's welfare: Adityanath

Basti (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that decisions for the welfare of the youth should have been made years ago but the previous governments hindered the state's progress.

Adityanath was addressing the 15th Foundation Day celebrations of the Karma Devi Group in Basti. He also laid the foundation stone for Omni Hospital and Trauma Center.

"Decisions (for youth's welfare) should have been made 50 years ago were delayed, forcing the youth of the state to migrate. The past governments created hindrances for the region's prosperity," Adityanath said.

"Had nursing, pharmacy, law colleges, BCA institutes and good schools with CBSE boards been established and if hospitals and trauma centres had been set up in the private sector, the youth here would have excelled in every field across the country," he added.

Adityanath said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, China let India down by not supplying medicines. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India’s pharma industry was revived and medicines began to be produced locally. This reduced dependence on other countries for essential medicines.

He said that a Pharma Park is being developed in Uttar Pradesh spanning 2,000 acres to establish various pharma-related industries.

In the first phase, work has already started in Bundelkhand, where industries are being set up and production preparations are underway.

"PM Modi has set a vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047. The world is recognising India’s importance and Indian talent has proven its worth globally," the chief minister said.

"Out of the world’s top 100 companies, 20 are led by Indian CEOs. While technology has advanced significantly, India must embrace it while ensuring ethical and protective measures. A positive outlook can lead to great achievements, while negativity can hold back progress," he added.