Past govts destroyed social fabric with appeasement, BJP doesn't discriminate: Adityanath

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said previous governments destroyed the social fabric of the country by their "appeasement" and by dividing society on the basis of caste and region.

The BJP government, however, is providing houses, jobs and electricity to everyone without any discrimination, Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting at a job fair in Aligarh.

"Country was barely moving forward after Independence. The social fabric was destroyed. Benefits of development schemes were provided after discrimination on the basis of caste, regions and language," the chief minister said.

Reiterating the BJP's call of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Viswas' Adityanath said, "We will neither discriminate nor allow anyone to spread anarchy or mismanagement." If anyone takes the path of anarchy, it "will lead them to Yamraj", he said.

Targeting his his political rivals, Adityanath added, "Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party when they were in power, they destroyed the social fabric." "They took the society away from development with their schemes of appeasement. They did work to harm the security of the nation and even today they are doing the same thing," he said.