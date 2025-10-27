Past rape complaints, key suspect's away location complicate Delhi acid attack case

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) A day after the alleged acid attack on a Delhi University student near Laxmi Bai College, on Monday, several discrepancies emerged, with the prime suspect's location far away from the crime spot and no CCTV footage showing three men on a motorcycle as claimed, police said on Monday.

On Sunday morning, a 20-year-old second-year BCom student enrolled in DU's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board was allegedly attacked with acid by Jitender and his accomplices, Ishan and Arman — both brothers — while she was on her way to attend an extra class, police said.

However, investigators said Jitender's location at the time of the incident was found to be in Karol Bagh, far from the crime scene.

"His call detail records and CCTV footage show that both Jitender and his wife were in Karol Bagh during the time of the alleged attack," an officer privy to the investigation told PTI.

He added that even the motorcycle said to have been used in the crime appears to be in Karol Bagh.

No traces of acid were found at the spot, and there is no CCTV footage of three men riding a motorcycle near the scene of the crime, the officer said.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also did not recover any acid bottles from the area.

Investigators are also looking into why the victim deboarded her e-rickshaw about 300 metres away from the main gate of her college.

"Till Ashok Vihar, she was in a scooter with her brother. After that, she took an e-rickshaw to the college but deboarded 300 metres away from the main gate of the college," the officer said.

In a parallel development, Jitender's wife filed a case of rape against the victim's father at the Bhalswa Dairy Police Station. Police said she had made PCR calls on October 24 and 25, reporting the matter, but did not submit a written complaint.

According to her complaint, the woman had been working at a socks manufacturing unit owned by the victim's father since 2021.

She alleged that the man took private photographs of her, sexually assaulted her, and later sent the pictures to her husband, refusing to delete them despite repeated requests.

Jitender has been detained for questioning.

"He has claimed he was not present in the area when the incident occurred," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Investigation has revealed that Ishan and Arman are distant relatives of the victim, and there is a long-standing property dispute between their families.

In 2018, police said, Ishan and Arman's mother had alleged an acid attack by the victim's father. A case was registered at the Mangolpuri Police Station on the complaint.

The police are probing all possible angles, including a revenge motive, the officer said.

The victim's bag, on which acid had allegedly dropped, and seized by the police, had a kurti in it, he said. PTI SSJ VN VN