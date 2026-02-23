Pastor arrested for conversion bid in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A pastor was arrested on Monday from the Sikandarpur area for allegedly inducing religious conversion with promises of money and jobs and hurting religious sentiments, an officer said on Monday.

Acting on a complaint by Gautam Gaur of Jalpa Chowk in Sikandarpur town, police registered a case on Sunday night against Jose Thomas, 47, a resident of Patna's New Pataliputra Colony, under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

According to the complaint, Thomas was found at a house in Ward No. 5 here, allegedly addressing 15-20 women and children, promoting conversion to Christianity and making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities while offering inducements, police said.

The police arrested the accused on Monday morning, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.

He said police have recovered 124 religious books, a music system, three microphones and other items from his possession.

According to the police, Thomas, who is originally from Patna, was currently residing in Karikom, Kaddithara, in Kerala, and he was in Ballia for conversion purposes. PTI COR ABN SHS