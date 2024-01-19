Pastor held for sexually abusing minor boy in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 (PTI) A Pentecostal church pastor has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy in a southern district of Kerala, police said on Friday.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Kattakkada police station on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old pastor is accused of sexually abusing the boy after luring him into a trap.

The boy, who had been abandoned by his mother, was enticed by the pastor while waiting for his grandmother, who had gone to the hospital.

Identified as Raveendranath, the pastor took the boy to his house.

After serving him cake, he reportedly showed him porn pictures on the tablet and then abused the boy.

The police have booked him under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

He was subsequently produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody. PTI TGB TGB SS