Patanjali advertising case: Yoga guru Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna appear in SC

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Yoga guru Ramdev and managing director of Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court in connection with the show cause notices issued as to why contempt proceedings would not be initiated against them.

On March 19, the apex court directed Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear before it after taking exception to the company's failure to respond to the notice issued in the case relating to advertisements of the firm's products and their medicinal efficacy.

The top court had said it deemed it appropriate to issue a show cause notice to Ramdev as the advertisements issued by Patanjali, which were in the teeth of the undertaking given to the court on November 21, 2023, reflect an endorsement by him.

The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

"Both are present?" the bench asked. The counsel appearing for Ramdev said both of them are in the court.

The bench observed that advertisements issued by Patanjali are in the "teeth of law" of the land.

The hearing in the matter was underway.